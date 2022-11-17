Maharashtra: NCP leader Sharad Pawar and union minister Nitin Gadkari will be conferred with Doctor of Literature

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be conferred Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degrees by the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here, its Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said.

He also said the 62nd convocation ceremony of the University would take place on November 19 in the presence of Nalanda University Chancellor Dr Vijay Bhatkar, PTI reported.

Nearly 1.05 lakh students of the University have obtained graduate, post graduate degrees and doctorates this year, the VC added.

