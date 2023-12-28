Maharashtra: No Registration or Renewal for Real Estate Agents from 1st January

Mumbai: Maharashtra Real Estate Regulation Authority has made it mandatory for real estate agents to obtain training and certification for registering or renewing their permits. Deadlines were extended multiple times for the same. Now, from 1st January onwards, without the certificate, no person will be able to register an agent or renew their permit.

Current real estate agents with permits and officers related to developers had to upload the certificate by the 1st of January 2024 on the MRERA website. Developers should also keep the names of trained real estate agents on the website and take their help for their business, states the directive. Those not abiding by the rules will face action by MRERA. Of the 3 exams conducted so far, around 8 thousand agents have qualified.

After MRERA's announcement on 10th January earlier this year, several organizations of Developers organized awareness programs. MRERA officials and experts have been present for these programs and have provided necessary guidance. MRERA had given one year to the agents to obtain certification.

Agents are integral to the Real Estate world. They serve as a link between the buyer and the developer. The majority of the time buyers first come into contact with the agents and get primary information from them.

Agents need to be aware of the Real Estate Regulation Authority's act and its provisions. They should also be aware of every possible detail of the world of real estate, right from gathering trustworthy primary information on developers and projects to different documents required by the buyers.

Keeping in my welfare of buyers, MRERA came up with the initiative of making real estate agents more accountable.