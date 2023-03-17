Maharashtra: Notorious criminal detained for one year in Nashik prison

A 27-year-old criminal involved in several serious crimes has been detained for a year by the police in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said.

The accused has been detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and was sent to Nashik Central prison on Thursday, he said.

The accused has six cases to his name at MFC police station and one at Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan, senior inspector AB Honmane said.

The accused was involved in cases of attempt to murder, causing serious injuries, threats, abuse and molestation among other crimes, he said.