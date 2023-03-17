Maharashtra: Ongoing strike of govt employees may delay evaluation of state board exams

Union leaders said that with teachers joining the ongoing strike of government employees in Maharashtra, the evaluation of answer-sheets of Std 10th and 12th examinations of the state board could be affected.

While the Std 12th exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ended on Friday, the Std 10th exam would end in the last week of March.

The strike of government employees and teachers unions who want restoration of the OPS began on March 14. Santosh Phasge, president of the Junior Teachers Federation, said all teachers unions have lent support to the demand for the OPS restoration.

Teachers unions have stated that they would not let the ongoing board examinations be affected due to the strike. But it has been decided that after the exams, all academic work including evaluation of papers will be stopped, which will affect the (declaration of) results, he said.

There are a total of 70,000 to 80,000 teachers who work at junior colleges (Std 11th and 12th) in the state, he said. Harishchandra Gaikwad, a former president of the Pune District Principals* Association, said the teachers from secondary schools are going on strike from Saturday.

It will definitely affect the evaluation of papers and ultimately the declaration of results, he said. Anuradha Oak, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said the immediate priority was to conduct the exams smoothly. If the strike ends soon, all routine work will take place, she said.