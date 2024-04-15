Maharashtra Onion Association Opposes NCCF and NAFED's Procurement Proposal for 5 Metric Tons

The Maharashtra State Onion Production Association has voiced opposition to a recent proposal presented by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed). The proposal suggests procuring 5 metric tons of onions in an effort to aid farmers and stabilize onion prices in the market. Despite the intention to support farmers, the Maharashtra State Onion Production Association has raised objections to this initiative.

Officials of the association have expressed that the procurement plan put forth by NCCF and Nafed does not adequately address the genuine concerns of onion farmers. They argue that the proposed procurement would only result in the creation of buffer stocks, which could later be sold at reduced rates, thereby denying farmers fair prices for their produce.

Bharat Dighole, President of the Maharashtra State Onion Production Association, expressed his discontent with the procurement proposal, stating, "Instead of focusing on procurement, NCCF and Nafed should engage with farmers directly to understand and address their real issues. The export ban has severely impacted us, and we urge the authorities to lift the ban."

Dighole further criticized the manner in which NCCF and Nafed announced their procurement plans, alleging that the announcement was made in a hotel under the guise of a farmers' awareness program. He emphasized the lack of proper communication with onion farmers, citing similar instances from the past where announcements were made without consulting or informing the farming community.

Highlighting the absence of official communication regarding the procurement, Dighole urged NCCF and Nafed to engage in meaningful dialogue with onion farmers to find sustainable solutions to their challenges.

As tensions escalate between onion farmers and government procurement agencies, the debate over the best approach to support farmers and stabilize onion prices continues. The Maharashtra State Onion Production Association remains steadfast in its opposition to the proposed procurement, advocating for more inclusive and effective measures to address the concerns of onion farmers in the region.