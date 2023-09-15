Maharashtra: Opposition demands drought declaration as 16 districts witness rainfall deficit

The opposition has claimed that 194 out of 358 tehsils in the state are currently facing drought conditions, with 16 districts receiving less than 75 per cent of their typical rainfall. As a result, the opposition is demanding an immediate declaration of drought in Maharashtra by the state government.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said, "The state is facing a drought situation. Marathwada, western Vidarbha, north Maharashtra, and parts of western Maharashtra are experiencing crop losses due to a monsoon deficit. Many areas will require replanting. Why is it that the state government is ignoring this reality? Why is it that the triple-engine government is hesitant to declare a drought in the state?"

He also emphasized that the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers are preoccupied with other matters instead of focusing on providing relief to farmers and the agricultural sector. "The chief minister is inactive. While one deputy CM is engaged in a political campaign in Rajasthan, the other one is conducting meetings with departments over which he has no authority," he said.