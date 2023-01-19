Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates two lines of Mumbai metro stretching from Andheri to Dahisar

PM Modi inaugurated two metro lines of Mumbai, estimated to cost around ₹12,600 crore.After launching various developmental projects, PM Modi began his address in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Mumbai Airport in the evening. He was received by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also present.



Over 5,000 cops on ground, prohibitory orders over drones and para-gliders and a temporary ban on heavy vehicles — these measures remain in action as Modi is set to address the crowds shortly.Ahead of the civic body polls in the city, the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena are expected to use the opportunity to display a united front and the might of their alliance. The PM’s visit comes as part of the BJP’s strategy to emphasise on ‘Mumbai Makeover’ and to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) attempts to portray the party as ‘anti-Mumbai’ as well as the sympathy factor working in favor of Sena (UBT) ever since its split.Real estate developers foresee good traction as two new Metro lines — 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) & 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) — are set to begin operations this month.Keval Valambhia, chief operating officer of CREDAI-MCHI Mumbai, a real estate apex body of members from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), expressed hope that these two Metro lines will play a crucial role in decongesting Mumbai’s current public transportation system and foster a new real estate boom in the western suburbs.