Maharashtra Police Hit by Tax Evasion Storm as 1,050 Officers Receive IT Notices

The Income Tax Department has carried out a major operation in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, triggering concern within the police department. Around 1,050 police officers, ranging from constables to senior officials, have received income tax notices for allegedly claiming fraudulent tax deductions. The notices came after scrutiny of their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the past three to four years. Investigators found that many officers claimed benefits under Section 80C and home loan interest deductions without any genuine investments or loans. Interestingly, almost all these returns were filed through the same chartered accountant, raising suspicion of a coordinated tax evasion network.

During the investigation, it came to light that numerous officers declared deductions for insurance premiums, Public Provident Fund contributions, mutual funds, and housing loan interests that did not actually exist. Some officers reportedly used identical documents and repeated transaction patterns, further strengthening the suspicion of collusion. The Income Tax Department has reportedly recorded statements and collected bank records to verify these claims. Sources indicate that the fraudulent deductions collectively amount to a substantial loss of revenue to the government, although the final figure is yet to be disclosed officially.

In response, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Nilesh Tambe has taken strict measures and directed all officers to immediately re-examine their ITRs. Those who have been served notices must file revised returns by November 10, failing which departmental action will begin. Tambe stated that if the Income Tax Department decides to impose penalties or initiate prosecution, the responsibility will lie solely on the concerned officers. The SP’s office has also sought clarification from the chartered accountant involved. Meanwhile, an internal inquiry may be launched to determine whether the matter involves organised misconduct within the police force.