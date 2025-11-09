After Australia, Diljit Dosanjh Faces New Threats from Khalistani Goons Ahead of Auckland Show

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh continues to face threats from Khalistani extremist groups during his ongoing international concert tour, reported India Today. After US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a threat video, pro-Khalistan slogans were reportedly raised at Diljit’s concert in Perth, reported India Today. The situation has now escalated further with Khalistani supporters allegedly threatening to disrupt his upcoming show in Auckland, New Zealand. The attempts to create disturbances appear to be coordinated online and through propaganda channels abroad. Event organisers and local authorities in the host cities are reportedly reviewing security arrangements to ensure that the scheduled performances proceed safely, reported India Today.

Despite the increasing pressure, Diljit has chosen to respond with calm and positivity. He shared a message thanking his Adelaide audience and wrote about the importance of not taking stress and maintaining control over one’s own actions regardless of external circumstances, reported India Today. His composed demeanor has been widely appreciated by fans and colleagues, who praised him for choosing dignity over confrontation. Supporters on social media emphasized that Diljit has consistently avoided promoting conflict and has focused instead on music, unity, and cultural pride. Many encouraged him to continue his tour with confidence and grace.

The controversy originated after Diljit touched Amitabh Bachchan’s feet during his recent appearance on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’, a gesture rooted in traditional respect. However, this gesture drew criticism from Khalistani supporters, reported India Today. Following the episode, Pannun and his banned outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), released a video targeting the singer. SFJ accused Diljit of “insulting every victim, widow, and orphan of the 1984 Sikh genocide” by showing respect to Bachchan, alleging the megastar “incited mobs” during the 1984 violence. Pannun stated, “By touching the feet of Bachchan… Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim of the 1984 Sikh Genocide.”

For context, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a banned organisation in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, with the Indian Home Ministry stating that the group engages in “subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.” Despite the rising threats and online intimidation, Diljit has continued with his international tour schedule and has not directly responded to the extremist remarks. He previously clarified that his KBC 17 appearance was intended to raise awareness and support for Punjab flood relief efforts, not as a promotional event for his films or music projects.