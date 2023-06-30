Uttarakhand: Despite inclement weather devotees throngs to Kedarnath

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30 : Despite facing numerous obstacles like extreme weather conditions and landslides, a large number of devotees are reaching Uttarakhand's, Kedarnath Dham.

Visuals surfaced from the Kedarnath, an abode to lord Shiva showing devotees all around the temple premises as intermittent rains lashed and the whole region engulfed in a blanket of thick fog bringing down visibility to a great extent.

The district administration is appealing to the passengers to travel only after the weather gets clear and take precautions, despite this, devotees are continuously thronging to Kedarnath Dham.

Earlier, Char Dham Yatra was stopped as a precautionary measure due to bad weather en route to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor