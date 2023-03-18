Maharashtra: Police start counselling social media-crazy youth in Latur

Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have begun tracking down and counselling youngsters who shoot videos with weapons or make clips while performing dangerous stunts to show off on social media, an official said.

As part of an initiative, Latur police personnel speak to youth and their parents every Saturday to make them aware of the legal troubles one can invite due to such videos, which can also be life-threatening, said the official.

There has been a rise in cases of minor and college students uploading filmy style videos of them holding sharp weapons or pistols on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, said the official, adding that such acts often glorify crimes.

The counselling is being done at the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitendra Jagdale and those attending the session are also given a certificate from the department, said the official.