Maharashtra Police to Establish 'Anti-Superstition Cells' in Every Station to Enforce Anti-Witchcraft Law

In an effort to enforce the anti-witchcraft law, the Director General of Police has mandated the creation of 'Anti-Superstition Cells' in every police station statewide. Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chering Dorje has distributed the directives to all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police across the state.

The order has been issued under Section 5(1) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. Accordingly, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) should be appointed as Vigilance Officer under the jurisdiction of all Police Commissioners of the State, along with Police Inspector (Local Crime Branch) under the jurisdiction of Superintendents of Police and a cell in each police station has been suggested to be set up to make the Maharashtra Prevention of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Witchcraft Act, 2013 effective.

These orders have been sent from the Director General of Police's office to all Police Commissioners and all District Superintendents of Police. Therefore, a separate chamber will be created for handling cases under the anti-witchcraft law. Complainants can also report to the Vigilance Officer regarding the implementation of their complaint and investigation of the crime. Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chering Dorje issued these orders on July 19. The order states that action will be initiated upon receipt of a complaint regarding the matter.

