Maharashtra Political Crisis: Audio clip of Shinde group MLA criticizing Gulabrao Patil goes viral

After the historic revolt in the Shiv Sena, the Shinde-Fadnavis government was finally formed in the state at the end of June. Eknath Shinde took over as Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis took over as Deputy Chief Minister. Now the next step is who will get how many ministerial posts. The rebel MLAs will be heard in the Supreme Court on July 11. There is talk that the cabinet will be expanded after that. It is being said that there is a possibility of a dispute among the MLAs of Shinde group from the post of minister. But even before that, an audio clip has gone viral, raising doubts as to whether the rebel legislators are divided.

Eknath Shinde's group is said to have recently come to the fore with a bit of internal turmoil. The voice in the audio clip is claimed to be that of Shiv Sena rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil from Jalgaon and a Shiv Sainik. An audio clip of a phone conversation between the two has gone viral. In this clip, Chimanrao Patil seems to have criticized Gulabrao Patil. "I don't known how Gulabrao Patil came with Eknath Shinde's group even after Uddhav Thackeray gave him the ministry post. But it is not possible for Gulabrao Patil to repay the favors bestowed on him by Uddhav Thackeray." In such a scenario, the possibility of an internal dispute within the Eknath Shinde group cannot be ruled out.

The conversation in the audio clip is said to have made some shocking statements. Gulabrao Patil ended the Shiv Sena in Jalgaon district. Gulabrao Patil tried to destroy me. He was constantly trying to figure out how to get out of the Shiv Sena. However, I did not get justice. So I went with the Eknath Shinde group, "the audio clip said, adding that the voice belonged to Chimanrao Patil.