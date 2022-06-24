Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde trending in Google Trends

While the political situation in the country has been shaken by Eknath Shinde's revolt, Shinde's discussions have now started in Pakistan as well. The people of Pakistan are curious as to who exactly is Eknath Shinde who is shaking the politics of Maharashtra. So for the last three days, Pakistani citizens have been trying to find information about Eknath Shinde from Google. More than 50 per cent of people in Pakistan have searched for information about Eknath Shinde. Therefore, Eknath Shinde has come to the top in Google's trend search, overtaking Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis. Apart from Pakistan, Google searches for Eknath Shinde's name are also being conducted in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Japan and Canada.

The discussion of political fervor in Maharashtra is taking place on a large scale not only in the state but also in the world. In 33 countries, information about five leaders was the most searched in three days. Eknath Shinde is at the top. Among those searching for information about Shinde were 54 per cent in Pakistan, 57 per cent in Saudi Arabia, 61 per cent in Malaysia, 51 per cent in Nepal, 42 per cent in Bangladesh, 54 per cent in Thailand, 59 per cent in Japan and 55 per cent in Canada.

What is the caste of Eknath Shinde in India?

A lot of research is being done on this too. Shiv Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde's revolt has put the state's development government in crisis.