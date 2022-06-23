Maharashtra Political Crisis: Six more Shiv Sena MLAs not reachable

Six more Shiv Sena MLAs are currently not reachable. The six MLAs are in touch with Eknath Shinde and are expected to reach Guwahati today. MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, Sada Sarvankar, Sada Sarvankar, Dada Bhuse, Deepak Kesarkar, Sanjay Rathod and Dilip Lande have not been contacted.

Mangesh Kudalkar is a Shiv Sena MLA from Kurla Nehrunagar in Mumbai. Sada Sarvankar is the MLA from Dadar-Mahim, a Shiv Sena stronghold in Mumbai. Dilip Lande is from Chandivali constituency in Mumbai, Dada Bhuse is from Malegaon outer constituency, Deepak Kesarkar is from Sawantwadi constituency and Sanjay Rathore is a Shiv Sena MLA from Digras constituency.



A meeting of Shiv Sena office bearers will be held on Matoshri today against the backdrop of unprecedented rebellion in Shiv Sena. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will participate in this meeting. The Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief had interacted with the people through Facebook Live on Wednesday. At this time, he made an emotional appeal to the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks. Uddhav Thackeray expressed readiness to resign from the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena party chief. However, Shiv Sena MLAs who have gone out of the state should meet him and tell him, he added.