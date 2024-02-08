Maharashtra Primary Schools Shift Class Timings to Start After 9 AM

In a move prioritizing student well-being, the Maharashtra government has announced a shift in primary school timings. Starting immediately, classes up to the 4th grade will commence after 9 AM, replacing the earlier 7 AM start. This decision follows the Governor's recent directive to the School Education Department to re-evaluate morning school hours. Concerns regarding insufficient sleep for students, impacting their physical and mental health, were highlighted. Factors like late-night entertainment options, noise pollution, and seasonal challenges like rain and cold were cited as contributors to sleep deprivation.

Previously, some schools, particularly private institutions, adhered to start times as early as 7 AM. This often resulted in sleep-deprived students struggling with daytime fatigue and diminished academic enthusiasm. Additionally, early commutes during harsh weather conditions and foggy mornings posed safety concerns for students transported by buses or vans.

The new 9 AM start time applies to all schools across the state, regardless of medium or management. This change aims to ensure students receive adequate sleep, fostering better physical and mental health, and ultimately enhancing their learning experience.