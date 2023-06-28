Maharashtra prisoners to receive special remission for Abhang-Bhajan competition participation

In Maharashtra, the prison authorities have made a decision to give special remission to the inmates who took part in a recent competition where they recited abhangs and bhajans. The finals of this competition were held on June 13 within the premises of Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.

The inmates of Kolhapur prison emerged as the champions of the competition, followed by the inmates from Yerawada Central jail who secured the second position. The prisoners from Nashik jail claimed the third position. A total of 350 prisoners from 29 prisons across the state actively participated in this competition.

As per the officials from the prison, the inmates will receive a reduction in their jail term based on their performance in the competition. The participants who made it to the grand final held in Pune on June 13 will be granted a remission of 90 days. Those who received a consolation prize will have their jail term reduced by 60 days, while participants who did not win any prize will receive a remission of 30 days.

As per the prison authorities, this initiative aims to positively influence the mindset of prisoners and facilitate their early release. The prison department, in an official statement, stated that the decision to grant remission was made by Amitabh Gupta, the Additional Director General of the prison department, in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the jail manual.