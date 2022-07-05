Maharashtra Rain: 9 NDRF & 4 SDRF teams deployed in state

The state has received torrential rains on the west coast in the last 24 hours. It has been raining continuously since morning in Mumbai city and suburban belt. Against the backdrop of heavy rains in some parts of the country, including the Konkan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is focusing on disaster management and relief work. As a response to the flood situation, 11 teams of National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) have been deployed in various districts of the state. A total of 13 teams, including 9 from NDRF and 4 from SDRF, have been deployed at the base station. As a precautionary measure, measures are being taken at the local level in view of the rising river level.

It is raining heavily in some talukas of the Amravati division including the entire Konkan in the state. This has led to flooding in some places. Also, in view of the rising river level in some places, measures are being taken at the local level as a precautionary measure. Teams of National and State Disaster Management Forces have also been deployed where required.

It has been raining in Mumbai since morning and water has accumulated in the low lying areas. There is water logging in Gandhi Market at Sion, low lying areas at Prabhadevi and Hindmata. As a result, traffic has slowed down. Traffic is also congested on the Western Expressway. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains for the next four hours.

Mumbai's lifeline local service has also been hit by the rains. The Sion-Matunga railway track on the Central Railway is flooded. As a result, traffic is slow. But if the rains continue, train services are likely to be disrupted. Also, water has accumulated on the railway track at Mankhurd-Govandi on the harbor



