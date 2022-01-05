Maharashtra Rain: Chances of unseasonal rain expected in state, IMD issues alert

With the onset of winter, unseasonal rains are expected in the state once again. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains in some parts of the state from January 6 to 9, while thundershowers are expected in some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected at Dhule and Nandurbar on January 6. On January 7, rain is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. On January 8, rain showers are expected in Thane, Palghar district, North Maharashtra and some parts of Vidarbha. On January 9, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast rain in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, unseasonal rains in the state are a result of western disturbances in the north. Similarly, untimely rains have added to the worries of farmers and earlier untimely rains had hit rabi crops hard. Similarly, unseasonal rains have been forecast again.