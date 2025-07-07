Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for THESE Districts in Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Vidarbha in the next 24 to 48 hours. An orange alert has been issued for Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts. The IMD said thick clouds, which remained calm in East Vidarbha over the past two days, are now likely to bring intense showers.

A cyclonic circulation has formed over the northeast Arabian Sea. It is moving toward a low-pressure area in the Ganga basin in West Bengal and is expected to travel across North Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. Due to this system, heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia districts on July 7.

In addition, Nagpur, Bhandara, Wardha, and Amravati may also receive very heavy rainfall. The forecast suggests that on July 8, Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli will continue to see intense rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder. The IMD has urged citizens to stay alert.

Good Rainfall Recorded in West Vidarbha

Cloud activity remained subdued in East Vidarbha for two days. Chandrapur saw strong showers till Sunday morning, while Gondia reported light rain in some areas. Light drizzles were recorded in Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli.

West Vidarbha received notable rainfall. Akola recorded 30 mm, Amravati 10.6 mm, and Yavatmal 15.5 mm overnight. On Sunday, Yavatmal also reported 18 mm of rain during the day. Buldhana district saw strong rainfall with 21 mm recorded.