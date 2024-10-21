Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, Including Mumbai

Maharashtra is experiencing a mix of weather patterns, with many districts witnessing heat in the mornings followed by rain in the evenings. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rain and thundershowers, which will be accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, particularly affecting the Konkan region, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, including Mumbai. However, a heat wave is expected to continue across the remaining parts of the state.

On Monday, the IMD predicts a minimum temperature of 25.99 degrees Celsius for Mumbai, with the Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate rain throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 29.23 degrees Celsius.

Also Read| Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sharad Pawar Steps in as Seat-Sharing Consensus Eludes Maha Vikas Aghadi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is expected in several regions of Maharashtra, including Konkan (Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg), Central Maharashtra (Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nagar, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur), Marathwada (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded), and Vidarbha (Buldana, Akola, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli).

