Maharashtra Rains: 6-Month Old Infant Swept Away in Overflowing Nallah, In Nandurbar

In a heartbreaking incident in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, a 6-month-old infant lost his life after being swept away by swift currents in an overflowing nallah. The tragedy unfolded on the night of July 16th when Manoj Thackeray, accompanied by his wife and infant, attempted to cross the flooded nallah while traveling to Shahada on a motorcycle.

According to Nandurbar Tahsildar Dipak Girase, the family misjudged the water's strength and attempted the crossing around 11 pm. Tragically, the force of the overflowing water swept away both the infant and the motorcycle, leaving the mother stranded. Fortunately, rescuers managed to save the woman, and efforts were made to retrieve the motorcycle, though sadly, the infant could not be rescued in time.

The search for the infant continued through the night, and the devastating outcome came to light the following morning when the child's lifeless body was recovered.The state of Maharashtra continues to experience heavy rainfall, with the meteorological department issuing a high alert for the next 12 hours. Rainfall is expected to intensify, particularly in the districts placed on high alert.

As per the latest weather reports, Maharashtra will likely see intense rainfall over the next four days. The meteorological department has issued an alert, warning of heavy showers across the state from July 17 to July 19. Despite a slight decrease in rain intensity yesterday, the forecast indicates a resurgence of heavy downpours in the coming days.