Maharashtra Rains: Heavy rain warning from Mumbai-Palghar to Pune-Satara, alert issued by IMD

The state is witnessing heavy rains. Heavy rains are falling in the state including Mumbai. Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in at least two places. The meteorological department has issued orange alert to Palghar, Pune and Satara districts. Yellow alerts have been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts.

In Maharashtra, floods have hit many places, killing 99 people so far. 181 animals have died. 7,963 people have been evacuated to safer places. A total of 14 NDRF teams and 6 SDRF teams have been deployed in the state due to rains.

Moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai city and suburbs. Heavy rains are expected in some places. Winds of 45-55 kmph are expected to blow at 65 kmph.

Panchganga in Kolhapur is moving towards the warning level. Panchganga is currently flowing from 37 feet 8 inches and the warning level of Panchganga is 39 feet. Currently, some bridges and roads in the district have been flooded and some roads have been closed by the administration.

The meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms in some parts of Nagpur. In Vidarbha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains.