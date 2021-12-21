Maharashtra reports 11 new Omicron cases, 8 from Mumbai

Maharashtra detected 11 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Tuesday, which have now taken the state’s tally to 65, according to health officials. With the latest Omicron cases in Maharashtra, India’s tally of such infections has gone up to 211.Eight Omicron patients were found at the Mumbai airport during surveillance and one each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai areas, officials said. They also said that out of the 65 Omicron patients, 34 have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR report. The cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India so far out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said earlier on Tuesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that gatherings of more than 200 people will now require permission from the local assistant municipal commissioners. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2 keeping in view the Covid-19 situation and the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that upon recommendation from experts, the government decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state.

