Maharashtra Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death in 24 Hours

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 5, 2025): Maharashtra reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday. Of the new cases reported, four were from Pune, two each from Mumbai, Thane district and Nagpur, and one each from Kolhapur and Gadchiroli. The fresh figures have taken the total case count in the state since January 1 to 2,569.

Twelve new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Maharashtra today. With this, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 62. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/ZfSYLinrEf — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2025

The death toll now stands at 41. According to the reports, the deceased was a 76-year-old woman from Kolhapur who was also suffering from comorbidities.

Mumbai's total tally has reached 1,007 cases. Out of these, 551 cases were reported in June while 15 have been recorded so far in July. Since the beginning of the year, 2,466 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

As per the health department, Maharashtra has conducted 32,842 COVID-19 tests since January 1.