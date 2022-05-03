Maharashtra reports 182 new covid cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

The number of covid patients in the state is fluctuating. On Monday, 182 patients were found in the state. The number of active patients in the state has also crossed thousands. There are currently 1027 active patients in the state. Also, one covid patient has died in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 170 patients have been discharged from hospital.

The state's mortality rate is 1.87 percent. So far 77,29,303 patients have recovered from covid in the state. As a result, the recovery rate in the state has gone up to 98.11 per cent. To date, 8,02,50,528 laboratory tests have been carried out in the state.

There are currently 1027 active patients in the state. Mumbai has the highest number of active patients in the state. There are 637 active patients in Mumbai. The next active patient is in Pune. There are 210 active patients in Pune and 92 in Thane.