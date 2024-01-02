Maharashtra reports 70 COVID-19 cases at 2.09 pc positivity rate

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent, a decrease from the 131 cases reported the previous day, according to a health department official. No fatalities were reported due to the ailment on that day, and 32 individuals were discharged.

The state has 693 active cases, of which only 42 are in hospitals, while the remaining are in home isolation, the official said. Of these 42 persons who are hospitalised, nine are in ICU and 33 are in non-ICU wards, he added. Of the 8,76,37,095 samples that have been tested since the pandemic began, a total of 81,72,906 have returned positive at a positivity rate of 9.33 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

On Monday, a total of 3,347 samples were tested, including 1,454 through the RT-PCR method and 1,893 via the RAT test, as reported. The bulletin highlighted that the state's recovery rate is currently at 98.17 percent.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka has reported 229 new COVID-19 infections, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, ANI reported. Fortunately, there were no fatalities during the same period. The total number of cases in the state has now reached 4,090,507. Additionally, 62 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,049,135.