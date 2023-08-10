Maharashtra reports first case of new Omicron subvariant Eris

Maharashtra has recorded its first and only case of the new coronavirus Omicron subvariant named EG.5.1.1 or "Eris." Officials, however, have not released any information on the individual who contracted the variant or any details on gender, age and travel history.

However, there is no cause for alarm, officials said on Wednesday, as there is only one recorded case from May."The variant, EG.5.1.1, was found in May and we have been monitoring it. It is not of any public health importance," Babita Kamlapurkar, the health surveillance officer for Maharashtra, said. The Eris variant is said to be the most dominant in the United States and makes up the largest proportion of new Covid 19 infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The five most common symptoms of the Eris variant are runny nose, headache, fatigue (mild or severe), sneezing, and sore throat. It is recommended that you take your vaccines against the coronavirus and one should avoid crowded areas, or wear a mask if stuck in a place with poor ventilation and physical distancing is not an option.