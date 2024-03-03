Maharashtra Resident Arrested for Threatening Devendra Fadnavis with Death Threats

A 28-year-old man from Beed, Kinchak Radhakrishna Navle, was arrested in Satara on Saturday for allegedly issuing a death threat to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to a Mumbai police official, Navle made the threat and used objectionable language against the deputy Chief Minister during an interview with a YouTube channel. Additionally, Yogesh Sawant was arrested in Panvel, Raigad district, on Thursday for reportedly sharing Navle's interview on various social media platforms, the official added.

Navale, who made the speech, was produced in court on Saturday and was granted police custody for ten days. Meanwhile, the YouTube channel owner on which the video was uploaded was also given a notice, warning him against putting up such videos on his platform in the future. “Our team had been sent to Aurangabad first on Thursday, after which they had to go to several villages and towns across Western Maharashtra to locate Navlae. He was living in a hotel in Satara on an assumed identity, having changed his appearance a little as well,” informed an officer from Santacruz police. He added that they tracked his location with the help of the local crime branch.At the beginning of the video, Navale is heard introducing himself as the sarpanch, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar group.