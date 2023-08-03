Maharashtra residents to get free healthcare facilities

The state government has made a significant move to benefit its citizens. All public health department hospitals across the state will now provide free medical treatment. This decision will be a huge relief for underprivileged patients who are in need of healthcare services.

A state cabinet meeting took place on Thursday, where a unanimous decision was made to offer free medical treatment at all public health department hospitals in the state. This decision will enable all 2,418 institutions under the public health department to provide free healthcare services to patients.

Free medical treatment will be accessible at various healthcare institutions, including primary health centres, rural hospitals, women's hospitals, district general hospitals, sub-district hospitals, referral service hospitals (in Nashik and Amravati), and cancer hospitals. Around 2.55 crore individuals seek treatment at these hospitals annually.