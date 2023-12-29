Maharashtra Revives Covid Task Force as 'JN-1' Variant Cases Rise, Health Minister Appeals to Citizens 

Mumbai: Amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the new 'JN-1' variant, Maharashtra has re-established its Covid Task Force to monitor the situation and guide policy interventions. The first meeting of the revived task force, chaired by Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant, took place on December 28th.

While the 'JN-1' variant isn't considered highly lethal, citizens, particularly the elderly and immunocompromised, are urged to exercise caution. Dr Sawant also discouraged panicking and emphasized adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior.

Both health authorities and citizens are advised to remain vigilant over the next 10-15 days. The task force will provide necessary guidance and recommend preventive measures. Former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) fellow and Head of the Infectious Diseases Department Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar has been appointed as the task force chairperson.

Critical Directives:

Minister Dr. Sawant urged citizens to prioritize caution over fear.

He assured the upcoming formulation of medication guidelines and overall treatment protocols by the task force. Other directives include:

Increased testing for suspected cases.

Enhanced surveillance efforts.

Prompt and suitable treatment for confirmed cases.

Strict adherence to Covid protocols in crowded settings.

High-risk individuals are advised to avoid gatherings.



