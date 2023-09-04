Maharashtra: RSS to hold annual all-India coordination meeting in Pune next week



The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will have wide-ranging discussions during its annual coordination meeting in Pune next week on a variety of subjects, including national security and the country's current socioeconomic situation.

The three-day meeting, to begin on September 14, will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all five joint general secretaries, including Arun Kumar its pointsman in the BJP and other prominent functionaries, sources said.

BJP chief JP Nadda and heads of other 35 RSS-inspired organisations, including the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharti, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Sanskar Bharti, Seva Bharti and Sanskrit Bharti, will also attend the meeting. The meeting will conclude on September 16, they added.

All the organisations participating in this meeting will discuss in detail their experience and work in various aspects of social life, the sources said. In the meeting, the delegates will hold wide-ranging discussions on various topics pertaining to social harmony, the environment, the Sangh's family counselling programme, social, economic and national security, besides the current national scenario, the sources said.