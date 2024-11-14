Maharashtra Schools to Stay Closed from November 18-20 Due to Teacher Election Duty

The state government's recent decision to declare a holiday for schools from November 18 to 20, due to teachers being assigned election duty, has caused a disruption in school schedules across the state. This decision aligns with the ongoing elections on November 20 and the need for teachers to fulfill their responsibilities as election officials. As a result, many schools will remain closed during this period, creating an extended long weekend for students.

The holiday period starts right after Diwali, as November 15 is already a public holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, and many schools typically observe a break on Saturdays and Sundays. With the government declaring holidays from November 18 to 20, parents are left with Saturday and Sunday off, followed by Monday and Tuesday being the only working days. This could lead to some parents taking extended time off, affecting their ability to vote or manage their schedules.

Additionally, since a significant number of teachers are involved in election-related duties and unable to attend schools during this time, many institutions cannot function as usual. Teachers are required to report to polling stations, prepare materials, and manage other election-related activities, which leaves schools unable to conduct classes. Consequently, the government has instructed the Education Commissioner to direct school principals to decide whether to close schools based on the availability of teachers and the ability to hold classes.

This situation may also impact voter turnout, as some parents might choose to stay home and spend the extended holiday with their children, potentially missing the opportunity to vote.

The state government's move is intended to ensure that schools with insufficient staff due to election duties do not operate. Parents have been advised to check with schools about attendance requirements during this period.