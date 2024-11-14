Delhi Air Pollution: Government Closes Primary Schools, Shifts to Online Classes Until Further Notice

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 14, 2024 09:11 PM2024-11-14T21:11:27+5:302024-11-14T21:12:34+5:30

In a significant move aimed at ensuring the safety of young students, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Government, ...

Delhi Air Pollution: Government Closes Primary Schools, Shifts to Online Classes Until Further Notice | Delhi Air Pollution: Government Closes Primary Schools, Shifts to Online Classes Until Further Notice

Delhi Air Pollution: Government Closes Primary Schools, Shifts to Online Classes Until Further Notice

In a significant move aimed at ensuring the safety of young students, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Government, has issued an order directing the closure of primary classes (up to Class V) in schools across the capital. The order applies to government, government-aided, and unaided private recognized schools, including those under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

The official notice from the Directorate of Education instructs the heads of all schools to discontinue physical classes for students in these lower primary grades and transition to online learning for the time being. The decision, which will be effective until further notice, aims to mitigate concerns related to the ongoing situation, which could include health risks or other issues impacting the safe functioning of schools.

Also Read: Delhi Air Pollution: Smog Engulfs Capital as Air Quality Drops to 'Very Poor' at 361

In the order, school leaders are tasked with ensuring that online classes continue for primary students, maintaining continuity in education despite the temporary closure of physical classes. The shift to online learning reflects the ongoing efforts to adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic and other disruptions in the education sector. This decision follows similar measures taken in the past to safeguard the health of students and staff in educational institutions during times of crisis. 

Open in app
Tags :Delhi Air PollutionAir pollutionSchoolNational news