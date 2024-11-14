Delhi Air Pollution: Government Closes Primary Schools, Shifts to Online Classes Until Further Notice

In a significant move aimed at ensuring the safety of young students, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Government, has issued an order directing the closure of primary classes (up to Class V) in schools across the capital. The order applies to government, government-aided, and unaided private recognized schools, including those under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

The official notice from the Directorate of Education instructs the heads of all schools to discontinue physical classes for students in these lower primary grades and transition to online learning for the time being. The decision, which will be effective until further notice, aims to mitigate concerns related to the ongoing situation, which could include health risks or other issues impacting the safe functioning of schools.

Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education issues order for Closure of Primary Classes.



The order reads, “...All the Heads of Govt., Govt. Aided and Unaided Private Recognized Schools of Directorate of Education (DoE), MCD, NDMC & DCB in Delhi are directed to discontinue physical… pic.twitter.com/KJE8Saxoen — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

In the order, school leaders are tasked with ensuring that online classes continue for primary students, maintaining continuity in education despite the temporary closure of physical classes. The shift to online learning reflects the ongoing efforts to adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic and other disruptions in the education sector. This decision follows similar measures taken in the past to safeguard the health of students and staff in educational institutions during times of crisis.