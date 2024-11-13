Delhi Air Pollution: Smog Engulfs Capital as Air Quality Drops to 'Very Poor' at 361

A thick layer of smog covered Delhi, causing the air quality to plummet to 361, which is categorized as 'Very Poor,' at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Residents have reported low visibility on the roads and are experiencing eye irritation, a runny nose, breathlessness, and coughing due to the worsening air quality.

The AQI in Anand Vihar dropped to 399, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, and 376 in Ashok Vihar at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board. On Monday, the Supreme Court emphasized that the right to live in a pollution-free environment is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The court also criticized the authorities for failing to enforce the ban on firecrackers during Diwali, with Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih noting that such actions not only violate the right to a pollution-free atmosphere but also impact the fundamental right to health of citizens.