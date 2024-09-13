Maharashtra: Scrap Collector Finds Ranihar Worth Lakhs at Pritisangam Ghat Karad, Receives Reward For Returning to Owner

A woman named Noorjahan Fakir, who was collecting scraps along the riverbank, discovered a golden necklace (Ranihar) worth ten tolas at Pritisangam Ghat in Karad. Faced with this valuable find worth lakhs of rupees, many might have been tempted. However, Noorjahan, despite her modest circumstances, chose honesty and handed the necklace over to the police through a goldsmith. The police later returned the necklace to its rightful owner.

Adhikrao Dinkar Pawar, a resident of Gote (Karhad), had visited Pritisangam Ghat with his family on September 7th to immerse the Haritalika idol in the Krishna River. While performing the immersion, they accidentally dropped a gold Ranihar, valued at ₹8.3 lakh and weighing about ten tolas, into the river.

Four days later, on September 11th, Noorjahan Fakir, who lives near Shivaji Stadium, went to the Pritisangam Ghat area to collect debris. While collecting scraps, she came across the valuable Ranihar. Noorjahan then took the necklace to a goldsmith acquaintance, Nisar Syed. Nisar, in turn, informed former corporator Siddharth Thorwade. The three of them went to the Karhad city police station and handed over the necklace. After verifying Adhikrao Pawar’s identity, the police returned the necklace to him.

A Reward of Ten Thousand: A Gesture of Gratitude

In recognition of her honesty, Noorjahan Fakir was felicitated with a cash reward of ₹10,000 and a saree for the women accompanying her. Goldsmith Nisar Syed was also honored for his integrity in promptly reporting the matter to the police.