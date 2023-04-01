Maharashtra sees surge in Omicron cases and Covid positivity rate

Over the past four weeks, Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Solapur have experienced a continuous increase in Covid cases, which are among the top five areas with the highest number of cases. In Maharashtra, more than half of the Covid cases are concentrated in Pune and Mumbai. The health officials in the state have noticed a significant surge in the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, even in places like Aurangabad, Gondia, and Akola.

According to data from the state agency, there are 14 districts where the Covid positivity rate for a week falls within the range of 5% to 14%. A Covid positivity rate higher than 5% is considered worrying. Pune reported a Covid positivity rate of 11.1% for the week, while Sangli recorded a positivity rate of 14.6% for the period between March 20 and 25.

The health department's senior officials have instructed the authorities in Nagpur and Amravati divisions to implement stringent measures against the fast-spreading and highly resistant Covid sub-variant XBB.1.16.

The Public Health Department officials have cautioned about the need for strict mask-wearing in crowded areas and advised individuals with respiratory illnesses to self-isolate at home.

The Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra escalated from 0.62% during the week of February 25–March 3 to 4.99% during the week of March 18–24. Pune's Covid positivity rate also rose from 1.94% during the week of February 25–March 3 to 9.23% in the week of March 18–24. During the same period, Ahmednagar's Covid positivity rate surged to 8.2%, while Aurangabad recorded a positivity rate of 9.89%.

According to a report by the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 1,763 Covid cases on March 24, while there were only 405 cases on March 10. Similarly, Pune witnessed a substantial rise in the number of cases, from 155 on March 10 to 510 on March 24. On March 10, Mumbai had 92 cases, but on March 24, the number rose to 453.

The latest genome sequencing results of samples collected from these regions indicate that the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 is the prevalent strain. Maharashtra presently has 3,016 active Covid cases, and 694 new cases were reported on Thursday. Passengers arriving at the airports in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur are being screened, and samples that test positive for Covid are being sent for whole genome sequencing.