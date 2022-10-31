Maharashtra: Several dead after building collapse in Amravati

At least 5 people have died and one got injured after a dilapidated building collapsed in the Prabhat Cinema area of Amravati, Police informed.The incident occurred around 2 pm, the official said.

The Maharashtra government announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid to the families of each deceased. "The building located in Prabhat Chowk area of the city collapsed, killing five persons and injuring two others," Amravati Police Commissioner Dr Arti Singh said. Deputy Chief Minister expressed grief over the incident and said the state government will take care of the medical expenses of the injured and the Divisional Commissioner has been instructed to conduct the inquiry.