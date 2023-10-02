Maharashtra: Several youths suffer vision issues due to laser lights during Ganesh fest

The use of DJs and laser lights in the Ganeshotsav Visarjan procession has caught the eye of the youth. Some young people have severe vision problems with one eye due to bleeding on the retina. So far six youths have been diagnosed with this vision defect in the city, and it is feared that some more patients exposed to laser light will be diagnosed with it. Ganesh Visarjan took place on Anant Chaturdashi i.e. Thursday (28th). This year a record breaking crowd was seen in the immersion procession. The use of DJs in immersion processions was banned. However, this year, some of the groups used DJs on a regular basis, breaking the rules. Along with this, laser light was also widely used. Some of the youths who came in direct contact with the laser light during the procession are now experiencing severe visual impairment.

Some young people in their twenties complaint of visual impairment. Preliminary examination revealed that his eyesight was impaired. The retina was then examined. There was blood on the retina. Apart from this, burn-like injuries were also found on it. An OCT scan of the retina revealed a large visual defect in the posterior layer of the eye. So far, six patients have been found in Nashik, ophthalmologists have informed that such patients have also been found in Dhule, Mumbai and Thane. There may be a large number of such patients in the state. The lasers on the floats used for the procession caused the tragic accident Prolonged laser exposure to the eye can cause hormonal changes, leading to hypoglycemia (low blood glucose)Moreover, those who spent a long time in the laser is likely to suffer bleeding in the retina of the eye and this would cause loss of vision. Ultra-intense laser lights are used for medical and commercial purposes. But even a slight mistake in this is a great danger to the human body. The intensity of such lights should be less than ten watts. These shouldn't be used at the same place for too long. The doctors say that it should not fall directly into human eyes.



