Maharashtra Shiv Sena Split Verdict Looms: Legal Expert Weighs in

Mumbai: After a year and a half of legal battles and hearings, the fate of the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra government hinges on the verdict in the party split case, due tomorrow. The decision by the state Assembly Speaker will determine which faction holds the party's reins and could potentially trigger fresh elections.

Legal complexities and delays:

Following a June 2022 political upheaval, a breakaway faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed control of the Shiv Sena.

Legal challenges and a dispute over the Speaker's role led to protracted court proceedings and hearings.

Supreme Court, initially questioning the validity of the trust vote, later referred the matter back to the Assembly Speaker for a final decision.

Expert analysis by Ullas Bapat:

Senior legal expert Ullas Bapat highlighted the complexities of the anti-defection law and ongoing attempts to circumvent it.

He criticized the eight-month delay in the Speaker's decision, calling it "inefficiency" and questioning the July 25 meeting between the Speaker and Chief Minister as inappropriate.

Bapat emphasized the legal requirement of two-thirds of a party's legislators defecting to be deemed disqualified, a condition not met in this case.

He acknowledged the possibility of an appeal to the Supreme Court regardless of the verdict but noted the looming state elections within three months, ultimately leaving the final decision to the electorate.

Potential outcomes: