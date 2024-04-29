Maharashtra: Sleeping Pod Facility with Modern Amenities to Be Set Up at Matheran Railway Station; Booking Through Mobile App

The Central Railway Mumbai division has proposed to establish sleeping pods at Matheran railway station, a popular tourist destination. The contract for the development and operation of the Pod Hotel has been awarded through e-auction. Booking options for the pod will be flexible and tourists will be able to reserve pods both at the reception and online via a dedicated mobile app.

The proposed sleeping pods, referred to as a ‘Pod Hotel,’ are expected to offer all necessary and modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay for visitors. The facility will be constructed on a total area of 758.77 square metres designated for this purpose.

“The sleeping pods initiative will not only enhance the overall experience for tourists but also contribute significantly to the local economy by promoting tourism and providing employment opportunities,” said CR chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila to the Times of India.

Matheran, a sought-after holiday destination, witnessed five lakh passengers on the toy train in 2023-24. Plans for a Pod Hotel with modern amenities are in progress to enhance the tourist experience and boost the local economy.

Pod Hotel Feature:

Single Pods for Individual or Single Person.

Double Pods for Couple.

Family pods will also be available

It will be equipped with modern amenities such as mobile charging facilities, locker room services, fire alarms, intercom systems, deluxe toilet and bathroom facilities etc.

Sleeping Pods:

A sleeping pod is a type of accommodation first developed in Japan. It has several small rooms known as capsules. The ponds planned at Matheran follow the success of sleeping pods at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.