Maharashtra: Solapur groom booked for marrying twin sisters

In an unusual arrangement, twin sisters from Mumbai, who are IT professionals, married the same man in a ceremony held in Solapur district, police on Sunday.Videos of the wedding that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday have gone viral on social media. However, things are not looking great for the newlywed twins and their husband. Now a case has been filed against the man n Maharashtra's Solapur district.

SP Solapur Shirish Sardeshpande said, "A non-cognizable offence case under IPC Section 494 has been registered against Atul Awtade for marrying twin sisters together on December 2. The wedding took place in Akluj town."The sisters, namely Pinky and Rinky, used to stay with their mother. After their mother fell ill, the sisters started travelling to the hospital in Atul's car. During this period, Atul got close to both sisters, after which the twins made a decision to marry him. The twin sisters, both Mumbai-based IT engineers, married the same man, as they couldn't imagine parting ways after marriage. Even their family consented and got them married. In the video that went viral on social media, the names of the brides and bridegroom were written prominently, and people were seen cheering the twins, who tried to garland the bridegroom at the same time.“Whether the marriage is legal or not has to be checked as per the Marriage Act. The objection to this kind of marriage has to come from the first wife. We need to first find out whether all the marriage related rituals took place or not ,” prominent lawyer Harshad Nimbalkar said.“The bridegroom has a tours and travels business in Mumbai and the wedding was organised by him in his home town,” Akluj police station in-charge Arun Sugavkar said. “Since the complaint was registered only yesterday (December 3), we are yet to divulge the contact details of the bridegroom.”