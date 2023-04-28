Maharashtra: Solar power generation to bring down purchase cost of electricity

Solar power generation will bring down the purchase cost of electricity and will also help provide uninterrupted day-time supply to farmers, a senior Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) Holding Company official said.

MSEB Holding Company independent director Vishwas Pathak said about the benefits of the newly-launched Mukhya Mantri Saur (solar) Krishi Vahini Yojana’ under which land will be taken on lease for 30 years for solar power generation.

The government will pay Rs 1.25 lakh per hectare as rent for land taken on lease for this scheme. The plan is to generate 7000 megawatts of electricity for which 28,000 acres of land will be needed. We intend to start the scheme by December 2025, he added.

The scheme will bring down power purchase cost to Rs 3-3.50 per unit from Rs 8 now. The farmer will get electricity at the same rate as now (Rs 1.5 per unit), Pathak said.