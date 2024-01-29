Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar to Head Committee Reviewing Anti-Defection Law

In a significant move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that a committee led by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will be formed to review the country's anti-defection law. The announcement came during the concluding session of the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference held in Mumbai.

The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution outlines provisions to prevent defection by elected and nominated members from their political parties and features stringent measures to counter legislator switching. Birla confirmed that Narwekar will spearhead the committee tasked with reviewing the anti-defection statute.

Earlier this month, Narwekar delivered his ruling on cross-petitions submitted by factions within the Shiv Sena, which sought the disqualification of each other's MLAs under the anti-defection law, following a party split in 2022.

Currently, Narwekar is adjudicating similar petitions filed by two opposing factions within the NCP. Inquired about security measures for the forthcoming parliamentary session, Birla assured that appropriate measures were being implemented to ensure comprehensive security.

Reflecting on a significant security breach that occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last December 13, Birla recounted an incident where two individuals breached the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, releasing yellow gas from canisters and chanting slogans before being subdued by MPs. Addressing a query regarding the publication and telecast of expunged remarks in the house, Birla acknowledged it as a grey area necessitating attention.

