Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: 10th result to be declared tomorrow at 1 pm, check details here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released an important update regarding the Maharashtra Board 10th Result. The date for the announcement of class 10 results has been confirmed. The results will be made available online on Friday, June 2, at 1 pm. Students and parents can access the results on the official website of the Board of Education, mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra Board conducted the Class 10 exams from March 2 to March 25, coinciding with the Class 12 exams held from February 21 to March 21, 2023. The board announced the Class 12 results on May 25. Now, the Class 10 students are anxiously anticipating their results. Approximately 32 lakh students had participated in the Maharashtra Board exams this year.

The Maharashtra Board announced the Class 10 results on June 17 last year, with an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.94%. The girls outperformed the boys, achieving a pass percentage of 95.35% compared to 93.29% for boys. This year, there is considerable anticipation in the state regarding the Class 10 results and the possibility of girls or boys taking the lead. It is worth noting that in 2022, there was a decline in the pass percentage compared to the exceptional 99.95% overall pass percentage recorded in 2021.