Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 to be declared at 2pm today, official announcement soon?

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. MSBSHSE will likely to declare SSC today at 2 PM. In past years, Maharashtra SSC results were mostly announced in first week of June.

Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link will be activated at mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra Board 10th result 2023 will also be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students will be able to access the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2023 by entering their roll number or mother’s name on the result link. Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 25. Students will need to score at least 35 percent marks in Maharashtra 10th exams to pass.

Maharashtra Board SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023, whereas the Maharashtra Board HSC exams were held between February 21 and March 21, 2023. According to sources, nearly 15 lakh students took the SSC exams, while 14 lakh students took the HSC board examination. The tests were held in 5,033 exam locations throughout the state.