Maharashtra: State Shines with Eleven Heritage Sites on ASI's 'Must See Monuments' List

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has prepared a list of 'Must See Monuments' after surveying heritage sites across the country. This list contains important heritage sites in 21 states of the country, including Maharashtra. 11 heritage sites in Maharashtra are featured on the list. Of these 11 sites, there are five in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district alone.

11 of the state's 286 sites

There are 286 sites in the state under the Archaeological Survey of India. Of these sites, only 11 are on the list of Must See Monuments. The list is available on the https://asimustsee.nic.in/index.php website. Detailed information and photographs of these 11 monuments in the state are also given here. This list contains information about important heritage sites in 20 states of the country, including Maharashtra.

Maharashtra's 'Must See Monuments'

1) Ajanta Caves, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

2) Ancient Buddhist Stupa, Mansar, Nagpur

3) Buddha Caves, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

4) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai

5) Devgiri (Daulatabad) Fort, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6) Elephanta Caves, Mumbai

7) Verul Caves, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

8) Fifteen temples at Lonar, Buldhana

9) Gavilgad Fort, Chikhaldara, Amravati

10) Pandava Caves, Nashik

11) Bibi ka Maqbara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar