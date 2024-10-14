Maharashtra State Skills University to Be Named After Late Industrialist Ratan Tata

To honor Shri Ratan Tata's legacy Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to name Maharashtra State Skills University after his name. Ratan Tata died on 9 October 2024, whole country was mourning this huge loss. The decision was taken in today's cabinet meeting. The announcement was met with widespread approval, as Ratan Tata was not only a revered industrialist but also a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the betterment of society. His contributions to education, healthcare, and rural development have left an indelible mark on the nation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has praised Ratan Tata as a "son and pride of India," referring to him as a true "Anmol Ratan." Shinde highlighted Tata's significant contributions to the nation, noting his inspiring simplicity and visionary outlook, which he deemed unmatched. He remarked on the transformative effect Tata has had on many lives, stating, "Because of his inspiration, the stove is burning in millions of homes today."

In recognition of Tata's vital role in shaping India's future, the Chief Minister has formally proposed that he be awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna.