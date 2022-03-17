Maharashtra Tea Price: Price of 'cutting chai' increased by Rs 2

Tea, is the favorite drink of the whole working class section. Tea vendors have decided to increase the price of tea by two rupees. The Tea Coffee Association has decided to increase the price of tea in the state by Rs.2. Inflation has been rising for the past few days. Now, after the milk price hike, the price of tea has been increased.

Tea prices have also gone up due to increase in prices of sugar, milk and tea powder. A few days ago, the price of milk was hiked by Rs 2 per liter. In addition, the rise in prices of other essential commodities for tea has made it more difficult for tea vendors to make financial calculations. After that, the Tea Coffee Association, an association of tea vendors, decided to increase the price of tea by two rupees. So 'cutting chai', which used to cost Rs 10, will now cost Rs 12.

