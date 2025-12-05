Maharashtra Teachers Protest: 80,000 Schools Shut on December 5 as Unions Stay Firm Despite Pay-Cut Warning

Teachers’ organisations across Maharashtra have called for a major strike, leading to the closure of more than 80,000 government and aided private schools on Friday. The protest has intensified due to growing opposition to the 2024 staffing approval policy and confusion regarding the compulsory TET eligibility rules. Teachers argue that these changes threaten job security and could reduce teaching staff in many schools to just one or two educators, affecting students’ academics. Despite an order from Secondary Education Director Dr. Mahesh Palkar instructing the deduction of a day’s salary from striking teachers, the unions have remained determined to continue their movement.

Both opposition leaders and teacher-MLAs from the ruling government have supported the strike, creating significant administrative pressure. Teachers’ Sena leader Jaalindar Sarode stated that educators would submit written demands at local education department offices across the state. Primary teachers' union representative Sambhajirao Thorat added that the policy could severely disrupt classroom functioning and harm children’s learning outcomes. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dada Bhuse responded that the government has already paused parts of the staffing approval process and is willing to consider constructive suggestions from teachers if submitted formally.

In districts like Amravati alone, over a dozen teacher bodies and thousands of educators have joined the shutdown. A joint coordination committee has issued statements backing the strike, and protests have been scheduled outside district administrative offices later today. Teacher organisations argue that mandatory TET has created uncertainty for experienced teachers who have been serving for years but now risk losing their positions. According to unions, the government must immediately cancel the staffing policy and clarify eligibility rules to protect teachers’ careers and maintain classroom stability statewide.

The administration’s circular warning of salary deductions for those participating in the shutdown has further intensified tensions. Teacher union leader Sangita Shinde criticised the move, calling it undemocratic and claiming the order was issued without dialogue or negotiation. She stressed that teachers are protesting peacefully and have the right to raise concerns affecting their profession and students’ education. Shinde has requested the immediate intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that the government withdraw punitive actions, address key issues, and resolve the matter through constructive discussion rather than pressure.